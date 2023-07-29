Fine Art

CUSHING — Arts In The Barn, 17 Hathorne Point Road, opens “Water Works: The Art of Mary Ann Heinzen and Gwen Sylvester” with a reception Friday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m.; refreshments will be served. The one-weekend-only exhibit continues Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 and 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Gwen Sylvester will give a demonstration of her techniques Saturday at 11 a.m., and Mary Ann Heinzen a demonstration Sunday at 1 p.m..