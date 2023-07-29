CUSHING — Arts In The Barn, 17 Hathorne Point Road, opens “Water Works: The Art of Mary Ann Heinzen and Gwen Sylvester” with a reception Friday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m.; refreshments will be served. The one-weekend-only exhibit continues Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 and 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Gwen Sylvester will give a demonstration of her techniques Saturday at 11 a.m., and Mary Ann Heinzen a demonstration Sunday at 1 p.m..
Both Heinzen and Sylvester work in water media to a dazzling effect. Together they comprise of many years of experience with their mediums and show high levels of skill and knowledge that produce beautiful results.
Sylvester said, “My work is based on seeing and responding to the power of nature and the quiet beauty in the world. My artistic process is an exploration in color, pattern and texture, a lively struggle between subject, method and materials. I often paint in acrylic or water media with unconventional tools to produce a rich variety of surfaces. In one painting I might vary bold, impressionist handling of paint with delicate, thin or atmospheric layers of glazes. I love the energetic, vibrant results, when and as they appear.”
Heinzen, painting primarily in watercolors, creates work that is loose and painterly with strong color and contrast. As an instructor, demonstrator and exhibitor, she has been exploring the possibilities of watercolor painting for many years.
“I still find this medium dynamic and challenging. Balancing control with letting go, I try to make an emotional statement about my subject. Using a wet into wet technique allows the colors to blend in often surprising and beautiful ways, creating a dialogue between me and the paper.” Having vacationed and painted in the Midcoast Maine region for decades, Heinzen is delighted to live here year-round, exploring the wealth of painting subjects Maine offers.
Arts In The Barn/Cushing Historical Society is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, supporting and educating about the area's cultural heritage and highlighting persons of interest in the community.