A film still of Alan and Monika Magee before Käthe Kollwitz’s sculpture in the Neue Wache, Berlin, the Memorial to Victims of War and Dictatorship.

WALDOBORO — The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., hosts the first of three films about masterful Maine artists at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, beginning with "Alan Magee: art is not a solace." The series highlights the work of Alan Magee (July 6), Robert Shetterly (July 20) and Andrew Wyeth (Aug. 10). Each screening will be followed by a Q&A with either the artist, the filmmaker, or (for the first two films) both.

The first film, "Alan Magee: art is not a solace," directed by P. David Berez and David Wright, explores Magee’s subjects, locales and the historical sources that have sustained his work for five decades. Through his paintings, sculpture, monotypes, music and short films, Magee asks viewers to consider the breadth of human experience and to examine the ways in which art can address the great challenges we face as a society. Berlin-based filmmaker Daniel Karslake observes, "'Alan Magee: art is not a solace' is a stunning and wonderfully accessible antidote to the cynicism and detachment of today… This is a beautifully crafted roadmap on how to lead with empathy and to create a life of conscience and consequence." The film received the 2022 Ron Kovic Peace Prize from the My Hero Project and Film Festival in Los Angeles.