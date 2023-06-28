WALDOBORO — The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., hosts the first of three films about masterful Maine artists at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, beginning with "Alan Magee: art is not a solace." The series highlights the work of Alan Magee (July 6), Robert Shetterly (July 20) and Andrew Wyeth (Aug. 10). Each screening will be followed by a Q&A with either the artist, the filmmaker, or (for the first two films) both.
The first film, "Alan Magee: art is not a solace," directed by P. David Berez and David Wright, explores Magee’s subjects, locales and the historical sources that have sustained his work for five decades. Through his paintings, sculpture, monotypes, music and short films, Magee asks viewers to consider the breadth of human experience and to examine the ways in which art can address the great challenges we face as a society. Berlin-based filmmaker Daniel Karslake observes, "'Alan Magee: art is not a solace' is a stunning and wonderfully accessible antidote to the cynicism and detachment of today… This is a beautifully crafted roadmap on how to lead with empathy and to create a life of conscience and consequence." The film received the 2022 Ron Kovic Peace Prize from the My Hero Project and Film Festival in Los Angeles.
Shot on location from Pemaquid Point, Maine, to the streets of Berlin, the film features long-time friends and collaborators, including writer Barry Lopez; Berlin-based cellist Frank Dodge; labor-union director and historian Harris Gruman; former curator/director of the Center for Maine Contemporary Art Suzette McAvoy; and artist Robert Shetterly, creator of the "Americans Who Tell the Truth" project.
Alan Magee began his career as a freelance illustrator in New York in 1969, creating covers for Time, New York Magazine, The New York Times Magazine, and for books by Graham Greene, Bernard Malamud, Saul Bellow, Agatha Christie, Edward Abbey, and many others. He was the recipient of an American Book Award in 1982.
Since 1980 Magee has concentrated on his personal paintings and sculpture, exhibiting work in New York, on the West Coast, and in Europe. Best known for his captivating realist paintings, Magee also creates works that delve into the darkest aspects of human nature. His arresting images, which comment on corporate greed, on cruelty and gun violence, and on civilian and military victims of war, seem at odds with his serene paintings of nature and found objects; but, through his distinctive visual language and interconnected themes, Magee suggests that these dual realms are inseparably interwoven.
Magee and his wife, Monika, moved to Camden from Bucks County, Pa., in 1976 and have lived in Cushing since 1979. Magee’s work has been shown widely in Maine. Retrospective exhibitions of his paintings were presented at the Farnsworth Art Museum in 1987, 1991 and 2005. "Archive," a collection of Magee’s black and white monotypes, was on view at the Portland Museum of Art in 2002 following the exhibition’s opening at the Kammermusiksaal of the Berliner Philharmonie in Germany.
Magee was a frequent guest teacher and lecturer at The Maine Photographic Workshops in Rockport, and at Kodak’s Center for Creative Imaging in Camden. In 2014, he was commissioned by the United States Senate to paint the official portrait of former Maine Senator and Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell for the U.S. Capitol.
Magee is represented by Forum Gallery in New York and Dowling Walsh Gallery in Rockland, Maine.
P. David Berez is a producer, director and editor of more than 300 video, film and multimedia projects for broadcast, corporate and non-profit clients. His work has appeared on PBS, The Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and in numerous board rooms across the country. As principal editor, Berez has edited hundreds of programs for his own clients and for other independent producers.
David Wright is an award-winning cinematographer, producer and director who has worked in more than 60 countries and all seven continents, covering stories on wildlife, history, human interest and travel. He has been recognized for this work with an Emmy for achievement in documentary film production. He has also received a BAFTA, Emmy, Golden Panda, and Cine awards for cinematography. His clients include National Geographic, Discovery, Curiosity Stream and the BBC.
The Waldo Theatre encourages attendees to come early to enjoy an exhibition of Magee’s work in its gallery. After the film, Alan Magee, Monika Magee and filmmaker David Berez take the stage for a post-screening Q&A.