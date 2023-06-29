ROCKLAND — On Monday, July 10, the Farnsworth Art Museum presents the annual Wyeth Day program with a special presentation at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main St. Farnsworth Chief Curator Jaime DeSimone will be joined by Dr. Kim Conaty, Whitney Museum Steven and Ann Ames Curator of Drawings and Prints, and Dr. Will Coleman, Wyeth Foundation Curator and Director of Andrew & Betsy Wyeth Study Center, in a discussion of two of the most iconic artists of our time — Andrew Wyeth and Edward Hopper. The discussion, in conjunction with the Farnsworth’s ongoing exhibition "Edward Hopper and Andrew Wyeth: Rockland, Maine," takes place from 1 to 2 p.m., and will include museum admission after the program.
Hopper is famed for his images of the big city and its disconnection, while Wyeth is revered for his visionary practice in rural isolation. An unexpected place and subject matter brought together these two celebrated American artists and a fascinating body of work resulted. On separate visits decades apart, Hopper and Wyeth explored the historic industries of Rockland, Maine, especially lime quarrying and fishing, and produced remarkable watercolors. In celebration of the Farnsworth Art Museum’s 75th anniversary, the exhibition "Edward Hopper and Andrew Wyeth: Rockland, Maine" — organized by the Farnsworth Art Museum in collaboration with the Brandywine Museum of Art — brings rare loans of Rockland works back to the city that inspired them, supplemented by select objects from the collections of the Farnsworth and the Wyeth Foundation for American Art. The exhibition runs through Aug. 27.
The fee for this event, which includes Farnsworth admission after the program, is $20; $15 for Farnsworth members. For more information or to register, visit farnsworthmuseum.org.