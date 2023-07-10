Fine Art

LindaPackard_MarinersSong_30x30_for Print.jpg

"Mariners Song" by Linda Packard.

DAMARISCOTTA — The Midcoast Chapter of the Union of Maine Visual Artists presents “Waterways,” a dynamic curated collection of artworks celebrating water at the Central Lincoln County YMCA, 525 Main St., from July 17 to Sept. 15. The artists’ reception is Saturday, July 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Artists in this show include: Sett Balise, Chris Covert, Bernadette De Cesare, Jean Kigel, Linda Leach, Arlene Jurewicz Leighton, Sandy Olson, Linda Packard, Rachel Robbins, Liv Kristin Robinson, Emily Sabino, Marcia Sewell, Kathryn Shagas, Ann Tracy and Leslie Woods.

The exhibit, juried by Matthew Barter of the Barter Art House Gallery, includes representational waterscapes with a twist; fantasy marine creatures, crashing waves, prayers for rain, buried treasure, ghosts and more. This show will delight art lovers, nature enthusiasts, and daydreamers who wonder what lies at the bottom of the ocean.

AnnTracy_GhostOFProutsNeck_20x16_Print.jpg

"Ghost of Prouts Neck" by Ann Tracy.
ArleneJurewicz-Leighton_Liquid Sunlight 24 by 18_for Print.jpg

"Liquid Sunlight" by Arlene Jurewicz-Leighton.
EmilySabino_TheRiverLightsMeUp_12x36_for Print.jpg

"The River Lights Me Up" by Emily Sabino.