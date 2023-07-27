CAMDEN — More than 200 people gathered in the sunny Camden Amphitheatre July 23 for a live auction of paintings that had been freshly created that weekend during the third annual Camden on Canvas. The proceeds of the auction were split between the artists and the Camden Public Library. The library is pleased to announce that Camden on Canvas raised more than $60,000 for the library's Campaign for the Future, which will go toward strengthening the library's long-term ability to create young readers, foster lifelong learning, and sustain the historic building and parks.
The auction capped a full plein air weekend, featuring 22 of New England’s most talented landscape artists. For two days, locals and visitors had a chance to meet the artists and watch them paint on location outdoors. Each painter, with their own unique style and perspective, brought beloved and familiar views of Camden and Rockport to life in new ways. On July 23, the public browsed the freshly created paintings in the historic amphitheatre during an outdoor exhibit.
Participating painters included Charles Fenner Ball, Daniel J. Corey, Ken DeWaard, Carol L. Douglas, Cooper Dragonette, Diane Dubreuil, Stephan Giannini, Roberta Goschke, Alison Hill, Tina Ingraham, Jill Hoy, Eric Jacobsen, Leo Mancini-Hresko, Jonathan McPhillips, Nathaniel Meyer, Alicia Mordenti, Bjorn Runquist, Matthew Russ, Janet Sutherland, Michael E. Vermette, Peter Yesis, and Camden on Canvas collaborator Colin Page of Page Gallery.
The Camden Public Library extends major thanks to the artists, community members, volunteers, staff and sponsors who made this event a success. In particular, the library would like to thank Magnum Opus Sponsor Ken Gardiner of Edward Jones Investments in Camden; Masterpiece Sponsors RE/MAX Jaret & Cohn and Lyman-Morse; Premiere Sponsors Viking Lumber, Once A Tree, and Margo Moore Interiors; Visionary Sponsors Small Wonder Gallery, PG Willey, Michael Good Gallery, Page Gallery, Rockport Blueprint, Carver Hill Gallery, Jessie Tobias Design, Dwelling in Maine, and Harbor Square Gallery. The library would also like to thank the following In-Kind Supporters: Penny and Donald Abbott, Abigail's Inn, Bay View Collection, Captain Swift Inn, Cedar Crest Inn, Susan and Pete Fitzgerald, French & Brawn Marketplace, Dorothea Guthrie Graham, Hartstone Inn and Hideaway, Megunticook Market and Catering, Betsy Perry, Primrose Gallery and Framing, Neale Sweet, Timbercliffe Cottage, Judy Wolf, and Kaja Veilleux of Thomaston Place Auction Galleries.
Those who wish to contribute to the library's Campaign for the Future may donate on the library's website at librarycamden.org/future or in person at 55 Main St.