Fine Art

CAMDEN — More than 200 people gathered in the sunny Camden Amphitheatre July 23 for a live auction of paintings that had been freshly created that weekend during the third annual Camden on Canvas. The proceeds of the auction were split between the artists and the Camden Public Library. The library is pleased to announce that Camden on Canvas raised more than $60,000 for the library's Campaign for the Future, which will go toward strengthening the library's long-term ability to create young readers, foster lifelong learning, and sustain the historic building and parks. 

The auction capped a full plein air weekend, featuring 22 of New England’s most talented landscape artists. For two days, locals and visitors had a chance to meet the artists and watch them paint on location outdoors. Each painter, with their own unique style and perspective, brought beloved and familiar views of Camden and Rockport to life in new ways. On July 23, the public browsed the freshly created paintings in the historic amphitheatre during an outdoor exhibit.