Courtesy of Karina Steele
CAMDEN — The Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., welcomes artist Karina Steele for a solo exhibit of her Maine-inspired, bent ash wood sculptures and wall hangings, titled “A Maine Influence,” in the Picker Room Gallery from Aug. 2 through 30.

The public is invited to view the exhibit and meet Steele during the opening reception Saturday, Aug. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Picker Room. The Picker Room hosts meetings and library events and is not always open for artwork viewing. Please call ahead or check the website calendar to see what’s happening daily.