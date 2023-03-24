Fine Art

UMVA Logo.jpg

STATEWIDE — The UMVA (Union of Maine Visual Artists) board of directors recently held a reenergizing retreat and expanded its board of directors to better serve artists in the state. UMVA is reputed to be the oldest arts organization in the state with a 50+ year history of advocacy for Maine art and artists. This volunteer-run group is seeking a volunteer webmaster for its website (theumva.org), as well as a treasurer and bookkeeper (who receive a small stipend). UMVA also welcomes non-artists to join to help promote member artists and the arts in Maine. If you’d like to help promote Maine arts and artists, please send an email through theumva.org/contact-us. UMVA will be creating an advisory board in the near future.

UMVA publishes the Maine Arts Journal, an on-line quarterly publication (maineartsjournal.com); the New England Emmy Award-nominated film series "Maine Masters," 19 compelling profiles of some of Maine’s most distinguished and often less recognized artists; and the UMVA Portland Gallery at the Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., which features new shows every month by a wide variety of local artists and invited guests. An artists’ reception is generally held on the First Friday of every month.

Tags

Recommended for you