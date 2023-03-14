ROCKLAND — AIO announces an open call for artists for the second annual “ArtFeeds: Artists in Action Against Food Insecurity.” AIO is accepting entries through March 20, 2023, with results announced April 1. Interested artists can find submission information at aiofoodpantry.org/artfeeds. This year’s jurors will choose 15 artists based on the quality and creativity of their work, and their connection to the community.
“ArtFeeds” is a first-of-its-kind collaboration formed in partnership with Camden-based Page Gallery and the Maine State Correctional Facility. Launched in 2022, the fundraiser brings together the creativity of the Midcoast’s vibrant artist community, the talents of the Maine State Prison’s woodworking program, and the vision of Page Gallery to raise funds for AIO’s Food and Energy Assistance programs.
“We are fortunate to live in a vibrant art community here in Midcoast Maine,” said AIO Executive Director Joe Ryan. “This collaboration demonstrates what we can do when we combine the unique talents and compassion of our community members to help fight hunger.”
In 2022, 28 well-known local artists — including Page Gallery founder Colin Page, mixed media artist Eric Hopkins, and assemblage artist Margaret Rizzio — created their own bowl or worked with a wooden bowl carved and donated by residents of the Maine State Correctional Facility’s woodworking program. The only creative direction given to the artists was to create something that represents the community taking care of one another with food. Ultimately, last year’s collection of finished bowls was part of a one week exhibition at Page Gallery in Camden, raising nearly $20,000 to benefit AIO’s programs.
“This is a rare opportunity to see art help the community in a direct way. AIO gives security and comfort to those who need it, and the artists I have spoken with are all eager to be included in this project to support those efforts. Painting on a wooden bowl for this auction is both a fun challenge, and a great way to show how much we value AIO,” said artist Colin Page.
This year’s jurors include Page Gallery co-founder Kirsten Surbey, DownEast photo editor and longtime AIO volunteer Tara Rice, and AIO Development Committee Member Leila Murphy.
The finished bowls for this year’s participants will be on display at Page Gallery Sept. 10 through 16. A reception and silent auction will follow at a location in Camden; details to come.