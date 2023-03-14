Fine Art

ArtFeeds Exhibit_031623

Bowl exhibition at Page Gallery, Sept. 2022.

ROCKLAND — AIO announces an open call for artists for the second annual “ArtFeeds: Artists in Action Against Food Insecurity.” AIO is accepting entries through March 20, 2023, with results announced April 1. Interested artists can find submission information at aiofoodpantry.org/artfeeds. This year’s jurors will choose 15 artists based on the quality and creativity of their work, and their connection to the community.

“ArtFeeds” is a first-of-its-kind collaboration formed in partnership with Camden-based Page Gallery and the Maine State Correctional Facility. Launched in 2022, the fundraiser brings together the creativity of the Midcoast’s vibrant artist community, the talents of the Maine State Prison’s woodworking program, and the vision of Page Gallery to raise funds for AIO’s Food and Energy Assistance programs.