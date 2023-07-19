Fine Art

Carl_oil and acrylic on panel_Abby Carter.jpg

"Carl," an oil and acrylic on panel by Abby Carter.

FRIENDSHIP — Salt Pond Studio presents paintings by Abby Carter in an exhibit entitled "Iconic Faces of Friendship," opening Thursday, July 27.

Carter explores the iconic faces of the lobstermen and their families from the shores of Friendship in this extensive collection on view through Aug. 13. A frequent visitor to Friendship throughout her childhood, Carter has maintained strong ties to this fishing community.