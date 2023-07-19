FRIENDSHIP — Salt Pond Studio presents paintings by Abby Carter in an exhibit entitled "Iconic Faces of Friendship," opening Thursday, July 27.
Carter explores the iconic faces of the lobstermen and their families from the shores of Friendship in this extensive collection on view through Aug. 13. A frequent visitor to Friendship throughout her childhood, Carter has maintained strong ties to this fishing community.
The exhibition, in conjunction with Friendship Day July 28, features Carter's portrait of the late Carl Simmons. Simmons lobstered out of Friendship Harbor for more than 70 years and was certainly an iconic face in town. Simmons passed away just last week at the age of 99.
Salt Pond Studio will be collecting funds to purchase Simmons' portrait from the artist, and this special painting will be donated to the Friendship Museum. In addition, raffle tickets will be sold for two prints celebrating the lobster industry, one by Cushing artist David Sears and the other by gallery owner Pam Cabañas; all proceeds benefit the Maine Lobstermen Legal Defense Fund.
The opening reception and celebration of life for Carl Simmons takes place Friday, July 28, from 3 to 8 p.m. Jim Loney will perform songs of the sea and specially prepared refreshments will be served in honor of Simmons.
Gallery hours are Thursdays through Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Salt Pond Studio is located at 522 Cushing Road in the renovated pre-civil war schoolhouse at the corner of Salt Pond Road and Rte. 97.