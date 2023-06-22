Fine Art

SPSM_Wyeth Dories_Chris Lawrence.jpg

"Wyeth Dories" by Chris Lawrence.

ROCKLAND — The Sail, Power & Steam Museum holds its premier fundraiser Saturday, July 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the museum’s new Wing on Wing Boathouse, 75 Mechanic St. The Gale of a Gala will feature tables of tapas and food samplings highlighting local restaurants and businesses, and in keeping with the museum’s mission to preserve Maine’s maritime heritage, a group of international and local maritime artists will display their works for viewing and for sale. A silent auction, live music, beer and wine will also be on hand for those enjoying the festivities. Tickets are $50 per person and available at the museum and online in advance.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating our commitment to Maine’s rich nautical history in a fun and delicious setting,” said Jim Sharp, founder and executive director of the Sail, Power & Steam Museum. “The Gale of a Gala fundraiser will help us continue our programs both in the museum and on the water throughout 2023. All are welcome; we hope to fill the Wing on Wing Boathouse with those who support our mission to preserve Maine’s rich maritime history and enjoy a night of art, fine fare and fun.”