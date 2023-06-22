ROCKLAND — The Sail, Power & Steam Museum holds its premier fundraiser Saturday, July 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the museum’s new Wing on Wing Boathouse, 75 Mechanic St. The Gale of a Gala will feature tables of tapas and food samplings highlighting local restaurants and businesses, and in keeping with the museum’s mission to preserve Maine’s maritime heritage, a group of international and local maritime artists will display their works for viewing and for sale. A silent auction, live music, beer and wine will also be on hand for those enjoying the festivities. Tickets are $50 per person and available at the museum and online in advance.
“We’re looking forward to celebrating our commitment to Maine’s rich nautical history in a fun and delicious setting,” said Jim Sharp, founder and executive director of the Sail, Power & Steam Museum. “The Gale of a Gala fundraiser will help us continue our programs both in the museum and on the water throughout 2023. All are welcome; we hope to fill the Wing on Wing Boathouse with those who support our mission to preserve Maine’s rich maritime history and enjoy a night of art, fine fare and fun.”
A group of talented artists will be participating in the fundraiser offering various mediums.
Jeremy Rugge-Price of Orford, England, is a marine historical artist, painting in oils. His love of sailing and his intimate knowledge of boats and the sea is evident in his clear, accurate depictions.
Thomas Bucci, a nationally recognized plein air watercolor artist who has just moved to the Midcoast, began sketching people he saw on the television at 10 years old. But his true joy comes from working in watercolor, painting scenes directly from life and on location. Whether a rainy cityscape or local working waterfronts, Bucci captures the very essence of the scenes he paints.
Photographer Neal Parent lives in Belfast, where he exhibits in his downtown gallery. Parent has been sharing his photography of windjammers and Maine’s working waterfronts through his gallery, his five published books, and in workshops for other aspiring photographers.
Gordon Bok grew up among the woodcarvers, joiners and machinists of the boatyards in Camden. His images are richly sculpted into mahogany, butternut and native pine, cypress, Alaskan cedar, British Colombian yew and Spanish cedar, and have traveled many miles to reach his studio and become a work of art.
Chris Lawrence is an avid outdoor and landscape photographer. Based in Scarborough, Lawrence can be found shooting images hanging out the door of helicopters, riding the stormy seas in a boat, climbing Maine’s mountains, or chilling by the side of a silent winding river.
Tickets to the Gale of a Gala are available at the museum during open hours, Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased in advance online at sailpowersteammuseum.org/a-gale-of-a-gala.
The Sail, Power & Steam Museum is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization whose mission is to celebrate, honor, experience and share the story of Maine's maritime heritage. The museum’s programs include sailing instruction and a free youth sailing program (SKFF – Sail Kids For Free), as well as Sunday music jams, boat restoration projects and traditional museum and educational programs. Now open for its 16th season, all are welcome to visit and enjoy a day of maritime history.