Fine Art

Cate Monroe Imbotero_PCBob Holtzman.jpg

Cate Monroe

 Photo by Bob Holtzman

ROCKPORT — During May, Rockport Public Library hosts a show of paintings by Cate Monroe entitled “Travel Paintings: Two Warrau Villages in Guyana.” In spring 2022, Monroe spent two weeks in the indigenous villages of Imbotero and Warapoka in northwest Guyana where her hus

Monroe_Warapoka Guest House.jpg

"Warapoka Guest House" by Cate Monroe.

band, Bob Holtzman, was conducting ethnographic fieldwork on the Warrau people's use of dugout canoes. She gathered information for illustrations that would accompany her husband’s dissertation.