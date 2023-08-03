Fine Art

It Was In Winter_Mimo Gordon Riley, 2023.jpg

"It Was In Winter" by Mimo Gordon Riley.

TENANTS HARBOR — Mimo Gordon Riley’s exhibit of oil paintings, “Finding the Light,” opens at Granite Gallery, 68 Main St., Friday, Aug. 11, and runs through Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The gallery will be open every day from noon until 4 p.m. The reception on Sunday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 5 p.m. will feature an artist’s talk and Q & A at 3 p.m., followed by a jazz riff by Elizabeth McKim.