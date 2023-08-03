TENANTS HARBOR — Mimo Gordon Riley’s exhibit of oil paintings, “Finding the Light,” opens at Granite Gallery, 68 Main St., Friday, Aug. 11, and runs through Wednesday, Aug. 16.
The gallery will be open every day from noon until 4 p.m. The reception on Sunday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 5 p.m. will feature an artist’s talk and Q & A at 3 p.m., followed by a jazz riff by Elizabeth McKim.
Riley exhibited at Granite Gallery in 2021, and has exhibited at Mars Hall in Port Clyde, the Jonathan Frost and Caldbeck galleries in Rockland, June Fitzpatrick in Portland, and the Providence Art Club, Newport Art Museum, and other galleries in Rhode Island, as well as at the Attleboro Art Museum in Massachusetts.
She has spent part of every summer of her life in Tenants Harbor, and her work has been inspired by the natural world in Maine for more than three decades. She works in her studios in Tenants Harbor and in Pawtucket, R.I. She graduated from the Maine College of Art in 1986.
“Riley’s work is an invitation into mystery, transforming light and color into gorgeous, overlapping, interwoven, organic shapes,” according to art critic Sandra Basile, writing about Riley’s paintings in the 2020 Pawtucket Arts Collaborative show.
“As I take some time to look again at my work over the past couple of years, I am struck by how it mirrors what’s going on in the world — the pandemic, the weather — bringing on exuberance and angst of the unknown, the quiet contemplation of being alone, and the extraordinary resilience of humans and nature. No matter what, the seasons come and go, the tide goes out and comes in,” Riley said.