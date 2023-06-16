Fine Art

Tad Retz_The Angelique.jpeg

"The Angelique" by Tad Retz.
Tad Retz_The Surf.jpeg

"The Surf" by Tad Retz.
Tad Retz_The Mary Day in Camden Harbor.jpeg

"The Mary Day in Camden Harbor" by Tad Retz.

CAMDEN — Camden Falls Gallery, 5 Public Landing, presents "Return to Camden," a new exhibit featuring works of the Midcoast region by artist Tad Retz. The show runs through July 14.

"Many of the paintings in this new show are the results of Tad’s visit to Camden last September during Windjammer Festival. We were able to get him out in the harbor, up and close to the schooners in action under sail," said gallery owner Howard Gallagher. "Exhilarated by the experience, Tad told us he had enough images for years of paintings! We for one are fortunate for that."