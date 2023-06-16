CAMDEN — Camden Falls Gallery, 5 Public Landing, presents "Return to Camden," a new exhibit featuring works of the Midcoast region by artist Tad Retz. The show runs through July 14.
"Many of the paintings in this new show are the results of Tad’s visit to Camden last September during Windjammer Festival. We were able to get him out in the harbor, up and close to the schooners in action under sail," said gallery owner Howard Gallagher. "Exhilarated by the experience, Tad told us he had enough images for years of paintings! We for one are fortunate for that."
Retz resides in upstate New York and joined Camden Falls Gallery six years ago when he was just 20 years old and embarking on his artistic career directly upon graduating from high school. In those six years, his drive and daily focus on his craft has resulted in a precipitous rise in national art circles. In 2021, Retz was listed as one of the top plein air painters to collect by Plein Air magazine and his work continues to evolve with a sophistication well beyond his years. He travels widely and paints alongside artists he admires, and more recently has begun teaching workshops throughout the United States.
Retz’s most recent body of work is a result of his desire to experiment with paint manipulation and to see what different tools can do to the look and shapes of color. He attempts to capture the timeless atmosphere of old American, European and Dutch masters of impressionism, of which he devoutly studies when not painting.
"The feeling of being surprised at the end of each painting session is invigorating. Through using new tools, thicker paint and fast drying mediums, I am discovering new ways to suggest reality in my paintings," Retz said. "Through the act of scraping paint off, applying unmixed paint with palette knives, calligraphic brush marks, dragging tissues through the thick wet paint, and so on; I am able to achieve the look that I have been striving for — a look that is timeless and poetic and more in line with who I am as an artist.”
Camden Falls Gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 470-7027 or visit camdenfallsgallery.com.