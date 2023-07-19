Fine Art

Bird on a Wire_CK.jpeg

"Bird on a Wire," a 2021 acrylic on canvas by C.K.

THOMASTON — Watts Hall Community Arts, in collaboration with the Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition and the Maine Department of Corrections, proudly presents "Inside Vision: An Outside Exhibition of Inside Art" at Watts Hall, 174 Main St. The exhibit features a captivating collection of artwork created by talented artists from the Maine State Prison. The show opens Saturday, July 22, with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m.

"Inside Vision" offers a unique opportunity to witness the expressive power of art crafted within the walls of Maine State Prison. Featured mediums include painting, sculpture, woodwork, fiber arts and poetry. Showcasing the extraordinary talents of incarcerated artists, this exhibition sheds light on the transformative potential of creativity. Each artwork is a testament to the human spirit's ability to transcend confinement and find solace, beauty and redemption through artistic expression.