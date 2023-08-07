Fine Art

CUSHING — Arts In The Barn, 17 Hathorne Point Road, opens “Artists At Work: Midcoast Plein Air Painters” with a reception Friday, Aug. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. The one-weekend-only exhibit continues Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19 and 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

There is a very active and vibrant community of plein air painters in the Midcoast area who have organized into many groups, some large and others small, some hyper local and others wide ranging. The artists in these groups have become friends and have found that painting together is always a fun learning experience. "Midcoast Plein Air Painters" will be a blend of these communities and all paintings in the show have been started outdoors and have the plein air process.