CUSHING — Arts In The Barn, 17 Hathorne Point Road, opens “Artists At Work: Midcoast Plein Air Painters” with a reception Friday, Aug. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. The one-weekend-only exhibit continues Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19 and 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
There is a very active and vibrant community of plein air painters in the Midcoast area who have organized into many groups, some large and others small, some hyper local and others wide ranging. The artists in these groups have become friends and have found that painting together is always a fun learning experience. "Midcoast Plein Air Painters" will be a blend of these communities and all paintings in the show have been started outdoors and have the plein air process.
The Midcoast Plein Air group began meeting outdoors to paint when the pandemic shut down all indoor spaces for gathering and have been happily meeting ever since. Working together with mutual interests, shared experiences, and the exchange of art tips has been the glue that keeps members meeting for fun and exploration of the beautiful Midcoast. They have been working in all painting mediums and methods, and it is AITB's pleasure to show their work.
The Arts In The Barn program is under the 501c3 statute for the Cushing Historical Society, and these programs benefit the historical society's aims as a community supportive organization that provides talks and presentations about the history, cultural heritage and persons of interest in the Midcoast area.