“The Island Home” by Camden Garden Club 75th Annual Garden Tour en plein air artist Alexandra Perry-Weiss. “On an island in Casco Bay, this Victorian home overlooked the outer islands. I enjoyed a warm June day painting this en plein air.”

 Courtesy of Alexandra Perry-Weiss
Alexandra Perry-Weiss

CAMDEN — The Camden Garden Club presents its 75th Annual Garden Tour Thursday, July 20. The club is pleased to announce that this year's featured en plein air painter is Maine artist Alexandra Perry-Weiss. Throughout the day, tour guests can watch Perry-Weiss painting in one of the featured gardens in Camden.

At the conclusion of the day, Perry-Weiss’ completed oil painting will be the grand prize offered in a raffle. The raffle will also include a variety of prizes from local Camden businesses. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase during the day at featured properties and tour headquarters at the public landing in Camden.

“Leaving the Mooring” by Camden Garden Club 75th Annual Garden Tour en plein air artist Alexandra Perry-Weiss.