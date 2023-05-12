“The Island Home” by Camden Garden Club 75th Annual Garden Tour en plein air artist Alexandra Perry-Weiss. “On an island in Casco Bay, this Victorian home overlooked the outer islands. I enjoyed a warm June day painting this en plein air.”
CAMDEN — The Camden Garden Club presents its 75th Annual Garden Tour Thursday, July 20. The club is pleased to announce that this year's featured en plein air painter is Maine artist Alexandra Perry-Weiss. Throughout the day, tour guests can watch Perry-Weiss painting in one of the featured gardens in Camden.
At the conclusion of the day, Perry-Weiss’ completed oil painting will be the grand prize offered in a raffle. The raffle will also include a variety of prizes from local Camden businesses. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase during the day at featured properties and tour headquarters at the public landing in Camden.
All raffle proceeds benefit the Camden Garden Club’s scholarship fund. The club awards scholarships to local students pursuing four-year degrees in horticulture, botany, landscape architecture, forestry, environmental studies and related fields. The club also provides financial aid for children to attend summer camp where campers may focus on nature studies and activities.
Following a successful career in the medical field, Perry-Weiss retired and attended the Gibbes School of Art in Charleston, S.C. in order to pursue her life-long interest in classical painting. Working in oil and acrylic, over the next decade she studied with many national and international artists including Maine artists Colin Page, Ken DeWaardt and Sarah Knock. In recent years, she has traveled abroad to participate in and manage workshops in France and Italy. She continues to learn and study with Coastal Maine Workshops each year. Her paintings are presented at the Pemaquid Art Gallery in Bristol and the Met in Freeport, focusing on themes that include vibrant still-lifes, garden scenes, sea, and landscapes of Maine.
According to Perry-Weiss, her artistic journey is as challenging as it is rewarding, “Someone once told me, ‘Being an artist is a privilege that you must be willing to pay for.’ That price includes the challenge of being on a learning curve of joy and frustration as my art emerges and I grow. It is a pittance compared to the reward. Painting opens my eyes to an expanding world of light, shadow, color harmonies, composition and perspectives that I was unaware of before embarking on this journey. What I paint isn’t as important as how it is painted. I chose oil paint because of its versatility and vivid color. And oil paint is a little messy and a whole lotta fun!”
The tour will be held Thursday, July 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased online at camdengardenclub.org. Beginning in June, tickets will also be available at local retailers in the Camden area.
The Camden Garden Club’s 75th Annual Garden Tour is made possible by the generous support of the Maine Office of Tourism. Visit @VisitMaine for additional statewide information.
The oldest garden club in Maine, the Camden Garden Club cultivates the art of gardening to its fullest sense; develops and preserves beauty in and around Camden; and promotes civic improvements, education and conservation of natural resources. The club is a member of the Garden Club Federation of Maine and National Garden Clubs.