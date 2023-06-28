Photographer Judy O’Dell stands with her work on display along the walls of the main hospital hallway at Pen Bay Medical Center. O’Dell is one of three artists whose work is being featured in a temporary exhibit at the hospital. The pieces will remain on display until Sept. 8.
ROCKPORT — Pen Bay Medical Center, 6 Glen Cove Drive, has begun its second temporary art exhibit along the walls of the main hospital hallway near patient registration.
Current featured artists and their mediums include Midge Coleman, acrylic; Dr. Rob Merrill, photography; Judy O’Dell, photography; and Jill Valliere, acrylic glaze over metal leaf. The art pieces are part of 12-week exhibits scheduled to run into April 2024, with each artist required to have a connection to Maine or New England.
Other confirmed artists and their mediums for future exhibits include Nicholas Beverage, oil; Anne Brown, photography; Tina Ellis, watercolor; Bjorn Runquist, oil; Alison McKellar, photography; Amanda Lorentzen, watercolor; Anne Brown, photography; Eric Darling, photography/oil; Kathleen Fox, paintings; Michael Hagenbuch, photography; Nicholas Beverage, paintings; Nina Jerome, paintings; and Parrish Dobson, photography.
QR codes are available to be scanned on the hospital walls by a smartphone or tablet camera to access displayed artists’ information.
The current exhibit is on display until Sept. 8, with the third exhibit scheduled to run from Sept. 18 to Dec. 8.
