Fine Art

PBMC Art Exhibit Photo.jpg

Photographer Judy O’Dell stands with her work on display along the walls of the main hospital hallway at Pen Bay Medical Center. O’Dell is one of three artists whose work is being featured in a temporary exhibit at the hospital. The pieces will remain on display until Sept. 8.

ROCKPORT — Pen Bay Medical Center, 6 Glen Cove Drive, has begun its second temporary art exhibit along the walls of the main hospital hallway near patient registration.

Current featured artists and their mediums include Midge Coleman, acrylic; Dr. Rob Merrill, photography; Judy O’Dell, photography; and Jill Valliere, acrylic glaze over metal leaf. The art pieces are part of 12-week exhibits scheduled to run into April 2024, with each artist required to have a connection to Maine or New England.