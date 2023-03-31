Fine Art

PBMC Art Exhibit photo.jpeg

Work by local artists Rod Pervier, the late Thad Schreibman and Kelsey Grass is on display along the walls of Pen Bay Medical Center’s main hallway as part of a rotating series of 12-weeek art exhibits scheduled into May 2024.

ROCKPORT – Pen Bay Medical Center is currently showcasing Maine artists Rod Pervier, the late Thad Schreibman and Kelsey Grass on the walls of the main hospital hallway near Patient Registration. The works featured are the first of a rotating series of 12-week art exhibits scheduled into May 2024.

“We decided to do a ‘Call for Artists’ for PBMC to give publicity to local artists and create a healing and positive environment for our patients, families and care team members,” said Melinda Ferrazza, philanthropy officer at PBMC and Waldo County General Hospital (WCGH) in Belfast.