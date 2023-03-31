Work by local artists Rod Pervier, the late Thad Schreibman and Kelsey Grass is on display along the walls of Pen Bay Medical Center’s main hallway as part of a rotating series of 12-weeek art exhibits scheduled into May 2024.
ROCKPORT – Pen Bay Medical Center is currently showcasing Maine artists Rod Pervier, the late Thad Schreibman and Kelsey Grass on the walls of the main hospital hallway near Patient Registration. The works featured are the first of a rotating series of 12-week art exhibits scheduled into May 2024.
“We decided to do a ‘Call for Artists’ for PBMC to give publicity to local artists and create a healing and positive environment for our patients, families and care team members,” said Melinda Ferrazza, philanthropy officer at PBMC and Waldo County General Hospital (WCGH) in Belfast.
Thirty-three artists responded to the “Call for Artists” and submitted work to be featured, with each required to have a connection to Maine or New England.
Currently, 15 pieces are on display, with 10 photographs by Pervier, three paintings by Schreibman and two illustrations by Grass. Other confirmed artists and their mediums for future exhibits include Jill Valliere (acrylic glaze over metal leaf), Judy O’Dell (photography), Midge Coleman (acrylic), Nicholas Beverage (oil), Anne Brown (photography), Tina Ellis (watercolor) and Bjorn Runquist (oil). QR codes are available to be scanned by a smartphone or tablet camera to access displayed artists’ information.
“I’ve seen many people stop and look at the artwork,” Ferrazza said. “I’ve also had care team members stop while I was hanging the artwork and compliment the works and the exhibit idea.”
The current exhibit is on display until June 9, with the second scheduled to begin June 19 and run to Sept. 8.