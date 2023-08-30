Fine Art

CrownIslandOffering32x48 inches acrylic on canvas 2021.JPG

"Crow Island Offering" by Christopher Mir.
Lisa 53x50 inches 2023 (high).jpg

"Lisa" by Christopher Mir.

ROCKPORT — Painter Christopher Mir opens "Miracles and Wonder," a solo art show at Pascal Hall, with a reception Saturday, Sept. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. The artist will also give a GalleryTalk Sunday, Sept. 3, at 4 p.m.

“COVID changed everything, my job and family situation, and brought me back here,” said Mir. In a life chapter that pushed him to surrender to suffering, the artist explained how the power of acceptance yielded up a large body of new work.

Tags

Recommended for you