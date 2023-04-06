Fine Art

OUT Maine_ArtLab Window_David Clough Photography.jpg

The ArtLab window at Center for Maine Contemporary Art displaying art by LGBTQ+ and allied youth during Pride Month.

 Photo by David Clough Photography

ROCKLAND — OUT Maine seeks art, photography and writing by LGBTQ+ and allied youth of all ages for Pride Month Art Shows and Anthology.

OUT Maine is proud to partner with Center for Maine Contemporary Art, Erickson Fields Preserve of Maine Coast Heritage Trust, and Rock City Café for the third annual "Visions of Inclusion: Youth Pride Art Shows, Pride Walk, and Anthology."