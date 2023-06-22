Open studios at Lincoln Street July 8 Jun 22, 2023 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fine Art Katherine Ferrier's studio at Lincoln Street Center in Rockland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND — Lincoln Street Center opens its historic building for a second round of open studios Saturday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.Participating artists include Meghan Brady (paintings/prints), Kathleen Florance (paintings), Laura Waller (oil paintings), Vincent Carducci (paintings), Amy Wilder Files (encaustic), Katherine Ferrier (quilting), Rachel Hendrick (paintings), Sarah Szwajkos (photography), Gary Briechle (photography), Amy Wilton (mixed media) and Mickey Aloisio (Ellis-Beauregard resident).Pop-up appearances by guests will also be featured and Chicky’s Pizza will be for sale.For more information, visit facebook.com/lincolnstreetcenter. Rachel Hendrick's studio at Lincoln Street Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Art Art Exhibit Art Show Art Studio Lincoln Street Center Open Studios Rockland Maine Recommended for you Biz Briefs Kitchen Renovation! Thinking about a new kitchen…we can help! West Bay Rotary Announces Grants to Six Local Causes We’re hiring! Plus, Used Equipment/Specials Update: Week Ending March Of June 17, 2023 Breakwater Design & Build, Inc is hiring and ready to Grow our Team! Become a Member! Together, we are the Strand! Discounted Met Opera, Film tickets and more! More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers New Fairy Line added for International Fairy Day. SON LITTLE – Live at the Strand! – July 2 Maine Made Retail is available for all. Time to take a trip off the beaten path. Live at the Strand! SUNNY WAR – June 23 More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists