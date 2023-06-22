Fine Art

LincStreet_Katherine Ferrier_Art Studio.jpeg

Katherine Ferrier's studio at Lincoln Street Center in Rockland.

ROCKLAND — Lincoln Street Center opens its historic building for a second round of open studios Saturday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Participating artists include Meghan Brady (paintings/prints), Kathleen Florance (paintings), Laura Waller (oil paintings), Vincent Carducci (paintings), Amy Wilder Files (encaustic), Katherine Ferrier (quilting), Rachel Hendrick (paintings), Sarah Szwajkos (photography), Gary Briechle (photography), Amy Wilton (mixed media) and Mickey Aloisio (Ellis-Beauregard resident).

LincStreet_Rachel Hendrick_Art Studio.jpeg

Rachel Hendrick's studio at Lincoln Street Center.