CUSHING — An art exhibition and sale will be held Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 6, at Arts In The Barn, 17 Hathorne Point Road, featuring Friendships' own Brian Woods and his nephew Todd DePerno, formerly of Portland. The show, titled "Mainely Different," illustrates one family's endearing love of Maine through two very different perspectives. An artists' reception will be held Friday, Aug. 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. Wine and light appetizers will be served.
DePerno's creative career started 35 years ago at the Maine Times as a graphic designer. He went on to create acclaimed design work, mainly in the sporting goods industry. His current passion is fine art, building upon the visual principles he honed over the years as a designer. His love of Maine is rooted in his affinity with the outdoors and all the creatures therein. DePerno currently resides in Marshfield, Vt., with his wife, Lisa. They return to Maine each summer.
Woods’ long fine art career stemmed from his love of history and beautiful architecture. His many talents are awe inspiring. He has been involved in architectural restoration work, architectural design and building throughout the East Coast. He and his wife, Nancy, split their time between Friendship and Friendship Long island where they are restoring a 200-year-old farmhouse while making memories with their grandchildren.
Saturday exhibit hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Arts In The Barn program is under the 501c3 statute for the Cushing Historical Society, and these programs benefit the historical society's aims. As a community supportive organization, it has talks and presentations about the history, cultural heritage and persons of interest in the Midcoast area.