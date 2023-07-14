Fine Art

Todd DePerno_Friendship Harbor.jpg

"Friendship Harbor" by Todd DePerno.
Brian Woods_Outlaw.jpeg

"Outlaw" by Brian Woods.
Todd DePerno_Tractor.jpg

"Tractor" by Todd DePerno.

CUSHING — An art exhibition and sale will be held Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 6, at Arts In The Barn, 17 Hathorne Point Road, featuring Friendships' own Brian Woods and his nephew Todd DePerno, formerly of Portland. The show, titled "Mainely Different," illustrates one family's endearing love of Maine through two very different perspectives. An artists' reception will be held Friday, Aug. 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. Wine and light appetizers will be served.

DePerno's creative career started 35 years ago at the Maine Times as a graphic designer. He went on to create acclaimed design work, mainly in the sporting goods industry. His current passion is fine art, building upon the visual principles he honed over the years as a designer. His love of Maine is rooted in his affinity with the outdoors and all the creatures therein. DePerno currently resides in Marshfield, Vt., with his wife, Lisa. They return to Maine each summer.

Brian Woods_On The Hard.jpeg

"On The Hard" by Brian Woods.