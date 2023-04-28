Oceanside Art Club exhibits May 5 Apr 28, 2023 Apr 28, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fine Art Artwork by Shiloh Runquist. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Photography by Lily Sukeforth. ROCKLAND — On Friday, May 5, from 5 to 8 p.m., students from Oceanside High School share an exhibition of their work at 464 Main St.Led by the Art Club, students have created a collection of works in a variety of mediums for this spring show open to the public.Please come out and support our local emerging student artists! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Art Art Club Art Exhibit Art Show Student Art Oceanside Art Club Oceanside High School Rockland Maine Recommended for you Biz Briefs 3,000 DUCKS RACING TOWARD CAMDEN HARBOR! Amy Bowen Earns CPIA Designation Portland Office Welcomes Kali Pratt Six Business Spring Hop Coming! Vintage Accents “Mischievous Magpie” Is Live! More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Opening at 10:30 today. Six Businesses Spring Hop is coming! THE DUCKS ARE COMING! Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale and Complimentary Tea at Belfast United Methodist Church Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale and Complimentary Tea @ Belfast United Methodist Church More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists