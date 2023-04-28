Fine Art

ShilohRunquist.jpg

Artwork by Shiloh Runquist.
LilySukeforth.jpg

Photography by Lily Sukeforth.

ROCKLAND — On Friday, May 5, from 5 to 8 p.m., students from Oceanside High School share an exhibition of their work at 464 Main St.

Led by the Art Club, students have created a collection of works in a variety of mediums for this spring show open to the public.