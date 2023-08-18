Next 'Exhibition on Screen' focuses on Vermeer Aug 18, 2023 Aug 18, 2023 Updated 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fine Art "The Milkmaid" by Johannes Vermeer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Focus on Vermeer — The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, will screen “Vermeer: The Blockbuster Exhibition” as a high-definition “Exhibition On Screen” encore presentation Thursday, Aug. 31, at 2 p.m. Runtime is 1 hr., 30 min. Tickets are $15/general admission, $12/Strand members. Visit rocklandstrand.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Exhibition On Screen Rockland Maine Strand Theatre The Strand Recommended for you Biz Briefs The Strand Theatre seeks stories about the theater from the community for our Summer Story Drive Engaging Youth: Q&A with Trekkers Training Institute Kristen Baker Joins Allen Insurance and Financial Museum to Celebrate Founder’s 90th Birthday (8/23/23) Agent Mary Jo Cross Honored with “Spirit Award” by Greater Portland Board of Realtors More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers We have what you won’t find just anywhere! Looking for some magic in your life? KALETA & SUPER YAMBA BAND – September 22 Live at the Strand Theatre Haven’t been? Treat yourself! Does a Leprechaun leave his treasures on Main St? More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists