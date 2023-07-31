Fine Art

Kitty Winslow Installation.jpg
Artwork installation by Kitty Winslow.
Jeff Wolff PaintingJPG.JPG
Lori Schafer Wool Sculpture.jpg

ROCKLAND — Eastern Tire & Auto Service, 70 Park St., presents its second art show of the summer, featuring installation work by Kitty Winslow, abstract paintings on paper by Jeff Wolff, and wool sculpture by Lori E. Schafer on view during regular business hours throughout August. An artists' reception will be held Thursday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m.

"As many know, we have a long tradition of supporting community causes and projects like showing local artists’ work here at Eastern Tire," said Alvin Chase, president of Eastern Tire & Auto Service. "When Jeff reached out about this group show of three Rockland artists, we were happy to host it."