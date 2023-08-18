ROCKPORT — Kevin Johnson, photo archivist for the Penobscot Marine Museum in Searsport, presents a slide show and talk entitled "Kosti Ruohomaa: The Maine Assignments" Sunday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m. at the Rockville Community Chapel, 87 Old Rockland St. (behind the Green Thumb). The Ruohomaa Collection has come home to Maine as the newest addition to the photography holdings of the Penobscot Marine Museum. The Rockland photographer's collection was recently donated to the PMM by Black Star of New York, Ruohomaa’s photography agency, and consists of thousands of medium and large format negatives, 35-mm negatives and slides, as well as contact sheets and vintage prints.
During the age of the photo magazine, Ruohomaa was a rock star in the photography world. His photographs graced the cover of Life Magazine numerous times. Other major magazines such as Look, National Geographic and Life used his photos regularly. He moved to Dodge Mountain in Rockland at the age of 13, where his family had a blueberry farm. He discovered his love for photography in the 1930s while working as a cartoonist for Disney. During the 1940s and '50s, his career blossomed. While he photographed around the world, Maine was his favorite subject, both the people and land. He died prematurely in 1961 at the age of 47.
Ruohomaa was a storyteller with a camera. He captured the spirit and culture of Maine through its people and landscape like few other photographers have ever done. Howard Chapnick, who headed the Black Star photo agency for which Ruohomaa shot many of his images, once said, “The word [‘artist’] is thrown around with gay abandon in photography: ‘This picture looks like a Rembrandt, this one like a Renoir.’ Kosti’s photographs do not have to be compared to the work of painters. A Ruohomaa picture looks like a Ruohomaa!”
The collection is now part of the archives of the Penobscot Marine Museum and is currently being digitized and cataloged. PMM has more than 500,000 images from its various collections that can be viewed on the museum's website in its online database at penobscotmarinemuseum.org.