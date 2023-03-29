Fine Art

Ghost of Prouts Neck_Ann Tracy.jpg

"Ghost of Prouts Neck," a diptych by Ann Tracy.

NEW YORK CITY — Rockport resident Ann Tracy is a juror’s selection for the New York Center for Photographic Art's "The Same But Different" show, which runs from April 4 through 15 at Manhattan’s Jadite Gallery, 660 10th Ave. The juror for the show was Debra Klomp Ching, owner of the Klomp Ching Gallery in Brooklyn.

NYC4PA challenged photographers to pair two photographs and submit them in diptych format (both images in one file). The images in each file will be almost the same, but different enough to make each unique. Tracy’s winning entry was based on her photograph of Prouts Neck, the area where Winslow Homer had his studio and a "ghost" she created. After the image was made, it was edited with image rendering software and then included with the original photo, which was further toned and edited.

