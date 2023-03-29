NEW YORK CITY — Rockport resident Ann Tracy is a juror’s selection for the New York Center for Photographic Art's "The Same But Different" show, which runs from April 4 through 15 at Manhattan’s Jadite Gallery, 660 10th Ave. The juror for the show was Debra Klomp Ching, owner of the Klomp Ching Gallery in Brooklyn.
NYC4PA challenged photographers to pair two photographs and submit them in diptych format (both images in one file). The images in each file will be almost the same, but different enough to make each unique. Tracy’s winning entry was based on her photograph of Prouts Neck, the area where Winslow Homer had his studio and a "ghost" she created. After the image was made, it was edited with image rendering software and then included with the original photo, which was further toned and edited.
Tracy uses ambiguity and chance in making art, since her salad days as a modern dancer and happening upon Merce Cunningham's theory of Chance Dance. In calling herself a digital alchemist, she tries to reference both a classical past and a forward reaching future in which images with one meaning are combined with others to create new and poetic meanings, even in her mixed media, cold wax and painting practice.
Tracy’s fine art has been exhibited from Japan to Maui to New York City to Spain and Budapest, Hungary. She was a 2014, 2015 and 2016 finalist in the Julia Margaret Cameron competition and was invited to exhibit at the 3rd Photographic Biennale in Malaga, Spain 2014, as well as the Berlin Foto Biennial 2016. In 2003, her work "Stop" was included in the catalog of the "Violence Against Women" exhibition, Group 78 Amnesty International, Tokyo, Japan. Her digital paintings "The Power of Romania Lies in its Artists" and "Message 3" were juried into the 2010 and 2008 editions of "American Art Collector."
Tracy is a member of the Union of Maine Visual Artists (UMVA), Professional Women Photographers, Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset and a founding member of the newly formed Midcoast Chapter of the UMVA. Visit ann-tracy.pixels.com.
NYC4PA offers international, themed, open call competitions juried by recognized experts in the field of photography. Prizes include cash awards and online gallery, catalog and New York City gallery exhibits.