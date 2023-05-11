Fine Art

Untitled (Dragon Cement Plant)

"Untitled (Dragon Cement Plant)," a 1958 watercolor on paper by Andrew Wyeth.

 Collection of the Wyeth Foundation of American Art © 2023 Andrew Wyeth/Artists Rights Society (ARS)

ROCKLAND — On Saturday, May 27, the Farnsworth Art Museum unveils a rare pairing of work from two of America’s best-known artists. Featuring watercolors produced decades apart in Rockland, "Edward Hopper and Andrew Wyeth: Rockland, Maine" marks the first time in 20 years that these two seminal American artists have been exhibited together. The exhibition is drawn from the significant holdings of the Farnsworth and the Wyeth Foundation for American Art as well as major loans from Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, and the Whitney Museum of American Art, among others.

"As part of our 75th anniversary celebration, we present the works of two hugely important American artists and celebrated painters," said Farnsworth Director Christopher J. Brownawell. "Edward Hopper and Andrew Wyeth were both captivated by Rockland’s working waterfront and coastal character. Each turned to the medium of watercolor to convey their impressions. While they worked decades apart, their work is remarkably similar and also different.

Haunted House_Edward Hopper.jpg

"Haunted House," a 1926 watercolor on paper by Edward Hopper.