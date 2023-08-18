ROCKPORT — The Center for Furniture Craftsmanship announces a statewide call for entries for the eighth juried "Maine Wood 2023 Biennial." The exhibition, which takes place in the center’s Messler Gallery from Jan. 26 through April 24, 2024, will once again showcase the breadth, creativity and excellence of wood craftsmanship in the state of Maine.
The deadline for entries is Sept. 1. All Maine artists and artisans who work in wood are encouraged to apply, including furniture makers, turners, carvers, sculptors, luthiers and others. Submitted work must have been made in Maine during the last five years. The criterion for acceptance is excellence in design and craftsmanship.
Jurors for the 2024 biennial are Dixie Biggs, woodturner/instructor, Gainsville, Fla.; John Cameron, furniture maker, Gloucester, Mass.; and Adam Joh Manley, associate professor of furniture design and woodworking, San Diego State University, San Diego, Calif.
Eight awards will be presented at the opening night reception in January. These are $300 gift certificates or cash awards contributed by Tools for Working Wood for “Best New Maker;” by The Craftsmanship Initiative for “Best Original Design;” by Rare Woods, USA for “Best Use of Wood;” by Lie-Nielsen Toolworks for “Jurors’ Best in Show;” by Holt & Bugbee for “People’s Choice;” by Woodcraft of Portsmouth, N.H. for “Best in Furniture;” by Packard Woodworks for “Best Turned Object;” and by Rockler Woodworking and Hardware of South Portland for “Outstanding Craftsmanship.”
Co-sponsoring craft organizations include Eastern Maine Woodturners, Maine Crafts Association, and Maine Woodturners.
The Center for Furniture Craftsmanship is a nonprofit, year-round school that offers courses in furniture making and related arts such as carving and woodturning. Visit woodschool.org for more information.