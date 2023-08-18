Fine Art

Maine Wood 2022_Dave Clough Photography.jpg

Take a virtual tour of "Maine Wood 2022" at woodschool.org.

 Dave Clough Photography

ROCKPORT — The Center for Furniture Craftsmanship announces a statewide call for entries for the eighth juried "Maine Wood 2023 Biennial." The exhibition, which takes place in the center’s Messler Gallery from Jan. 26 through April 24, 2024, will once again showcase the breadth, creativity and excellence of wood craftsmanship in the state of Maine.

The deadline for entries is Sept. 1. All Maine artists and artisans who work in wood are encouraged to apply, including furniture makers, turners, carvers, sculptors, luthiers and others. Submitted work must have been made in Maine during the last five years. The criterion for acceptance is excellence in design and craftsmanship.