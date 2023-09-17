STATEWIDE — Produced by Maine Crafts Association in partnership with Maine Made, Maine Craft Weekend is a statewide tour of Maine's craft artist studios, businesses and special events Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 and 8. The weekend is an educational, community-oriented, family-friendly event welcoming the public to explore and celebrate the lives and work of craft artists in Maine.
This self-guided tour features participants from all over the state, opening their doors for the public to get a behind-the-scenes look into their dynamic workspaces, host pop-up markets, have demonstrations, hands-on activities and more. Weekend attendees can plan their routes by searching mainecraftweekend.org by location, type of event, medium, and day and find their stops along the map.
Locals and visitors to Maine are encouraged to make it a full and fun weekend by planning a route to several events. Peruse a craft show, visit with their favorite artist in their home studios, swing by a brew pub for lunch, or explore a partnering hub of activity, a Featured City! This area's Featured City is Belfast (ourtownbelfast.org/maine-craft-weekend/).
Examples of participating sites include individual potters’ home studios, craft galleries, glass-blowing studios, outdoor installation sites, non-profit craft organizations, craft-based schools, and craft beer breweries. Events will vary by type of location and include open studios, demonstrations, tastings, exhibitions, sales, tours, kids’ projects, and other creative and interactive activities.
In March 2023, Governor Janet Mills presented the Maine Crafts Association, in partnership with Maine Made, a Maine Tourism Award for Collaboration at the Governor’s Conference for Maine Craft Weekend.