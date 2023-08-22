Fine Art

ArtFeeds_Exhibition.jpg
ArtFeeds_750x955.jpg

CAMDEN/ROCKLAND — AIO Food & Energy Assistance announces the opening of the 2nd Annual ArtFeeds exhibition and online silent auction, taking place Sept. 10 through 16 at Page Gallery, 23 Bayview St., Camden. The event will showcase a collection of wooden bowls shaped and donated by Maine State Correctional Facility’s industries program, and decorated by well-known Maine artists. Each artist interprets sharing food and fighting food insecurity in their creative style on each bowl.

The online silent auction also opens Sept. 10 and runs the length of the exhibition, culminating with a reception Saturday, Sept. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Page Gallery. The exhibition is free and open to the public.