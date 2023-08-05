Fine Art

Lyman_Photo_Workshops1.jpeg

Craig Stevens, Ernst Haas, Kate Carter and David H. Lyman in front of the new doors for Union Hall in 1980.

ROCKPORT — David Lyman founded The Maine Photographic Workshops in the basement of Union Hall in 1973. Over the next 35 years, he built The Workshops into an international conservatory for the world’s image-makers and storytellers.

The Workshops’ friends are assembling a visual story of the school's 50 years in Rockport. The exhibition will be on display on the walls of Union Hall, 24 Central St., Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. from Aug. 17 through Sept. 9; or by appointment, email dhlyman@mac.com.

Lyman_Photo_Workshops3.jpeg

The end of a week, 150 workshop attendees attend David Lyman's farewell address in the Sound Stage on the Camden street campus.
Lyman_Photo_Workshops4.jpeg

Maine Photographic Workshops' artist reviewing film negatives.