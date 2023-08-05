ROCKPORT — David Lyman founded The Maine Photographic Workshops in the basement of Union Hall in 1973. Over the next 35 years, he built The Workshops into an international conservatory for the world’s image-makers and storytellers.
The Workshops’ friends are assembling a visual story of the school's 50 years in Rockport. The exhibition will be on display on the walls of Union Hall, 24 Central St., Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. from Aug. 17 through Sept. 9; or by appointment, email dhlyman@mac.com.
Lyman, in partnership with the Rockport Public Library, will host a retrospective presentation at Union Hall Saturday, Aug. 19, at 2 p.m. The program, entitled "Art, Music, Photography, Filmmaking and Creativity: A Look Back at 50 Years of Rockport History," will be free and open to the public.
Lyman’s illustrated talk will provide a chronological narrative of how an idea for a unique educational learning experience was developed into a college (now Maine Media). Lyman will explore the initial struggles with zoning, community push-back, fires, floods, and banking issues. He will also detail how the The Workshops became a thriving business in the Midcoast, employing two dozen year-round residents, and 100 summer staff. His story will include the people and businesses that helped the school grow and become a major player in the world of media.
Following the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions, chat with others, and study the exhibit at Union Hall.
For more details on this and other events from the Rockport Public Library, visit rockport.lib.me.us.