Fine Art

WARREN -- Local award-winning artist Jay Sawyer announces an open studio Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at 131 Camden Road (Rte. 90).

Studio JBONE has been closed to the public for the past several years to allow JBONE to devote his energies to "El Faro Salute!." This prominent symbol of community compassion is now installed along the Rockland Harbor Trail on Atlantic Street in the south end of Rockland and honors the crew of the SS El Faro that were lost to the sea when encountering Hurricane Joaquin in 2015. Many patient art fans will be pleased to know of this opportunity to visit the unique space, often referred to as a "Maine treasure," after a long absence.