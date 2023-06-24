JBONE in his studio with a copy of "Iron e." This sculpture is created with remnants of the penstock from the former Georges River Woolen Mill in Warren. The sculpture symbolizes the ironies of interacting with the penstock while growing up in Warren village and then finding himself creating fine art with this same material decades later.
"Village of Spheres" by Jay Sawyer at Studio JBONE in Warren.
WARREN -- Local award-winning artist Jay Sawyer announces an open studio Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at 131 Camden Road (Rte. 90).
Studio JBONE has been closed to the public for the past several years to allow JBONE to devote his energies to "El Faro Salute!." This prominent symbol of community compassion is now installed along the Rockland Harbor Trail on Atlantic Street in the south end of Rockland and honors the crew of the SS El Faro that were lost to the sea when encountering Hurricane Joaquin in 2015. Many patient art fans will be pleased to know of this opportunity to visit the unique space, often referred to as a "Maine treasure," after a long absence.
Studio JBONE is a three-acre natural environment showcasing several dozen of Sawyer's works. JBONE is well known for his series of spheres created with a variety of salvaged materials, however, his use of reclaimed industrial materials inspire many abstract and figurative works that are life size and smaller.
Art fans are invited to stroll through the landscape that includes a system of paths, a pond and resting areas all under a magnificent canopy of trees. This healing space is also a perfect setting for the raw sculptures in Sawyer's body of work. Many sculptures are available for purchase and Sawyer is known to take on commissioned work, as well. Donations are encouraged.