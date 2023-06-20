MONHEGAN ISLAND — Lupine Gallery presents "Light Shapes Life," oil paintings by Jessica Lee Ives. The exhibit will be on display at the Island Inn, 1 Ocean Ave., through Oct. 8, with a reception for the artist Wednesday, June 28, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Ives explores people in motion through the natural world. Her paintings are filled with adventure, vitality, natural beauty and wonder. In these paintings, Monhegan is more than a landscape, it is an immersive experience. Ives conveys, with energy and playfulness, people as they move through, play in, and bask in the vibrant, fluid, light-filled world around Monhegan.
Ives (née Jessica Stammen) received her bachelor's degree in fine arts from The Cooper Union School of Art and was named one of Glamour Magazine’s Top Ten College Women of 2003. Her work as an artist-in-residence at Ground Zero in New York City after Sept. 11, 2001 earned her the Clark Foundation Fellowship with which she pursued her self-directed master's at New York University’s Gallatin School. She also studied anatomy, physiology, kinesiology, clinical massage and movement.
Ives' current studio is located in Camden where she and her husband, Jonathan, own and operate Making Movement, a clinical massage practice serving artists and athletes.
Lupine Gallery, 48 Main St., is open daily from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Island Inn is adjacent to the Monhegan wharf, and ferry service is available from Port Clyde, New Harbor and Boothbay Harbor. For more information, contact Bill Boynton or Jackie Boegel at 594-8131, or visit lupinegallerymonhegan.com.