Fine Art

Ives_Outwardbound_24x36.jpg

"Outward Bound" by Jessica Ives.

MONHEGAN ISLAND — Lupine Gallery presents "Light Shapes Life," oil paintings by Jessica Lee Ives. The exhibit will be on display at the Island Inn, 1 Ocean Ave., through Oct. 8, with a reception for the artist Wednesday, June 28, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Ives explores people in motion through the natural world. Her paintings are filled with adventure, vitality, natural beauty and wonder. In these paintings, Monhegan is more than a landscape, it is an immersive experience. Ives conveys, with energy and playfulness, people as they move through, play in, and bask in the vibrant, fluid, light-filled world around Monhegan.