Fine Art

Maine Pottery Tour Poster.jpg

MIDCOAST — Springtime in Maine can mean daffodils or snow, and sometimes both, but the first weekend in May has meant the Maine Pottery Tour for more than a decade. The 11th annual Maine Pottery Tour welcomes visitors Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The self-guided tour is an opportunity to enjoy spring and the hospitality of local potters in their studios.

This year 66 pottery studios around the state will be participating. They are organized into six regions, allowing several studios to be visited in a single outing. The weekend is a fun chance to meet the artists, peek in the kilns, see demonstrations, and shop for pottery and other handmade goods. It’s amazing what a lump of clay can do, in the right hands.

Autumn_Cipala_Teapot.jpg

Teapot by Autumn Cipala of Thomaston.
Jody Johnstone_Nest vase with flowers.JPG

Nest vase by Jody Johnstone of Swanville.
Al Scovern_West Third Ceramics.jpg

Pottery by Al Scovern of West Third Ceramics in Belfast.