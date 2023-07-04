Fine Art

ROCKLAND —  Scientific illustrator Karen Talbot is featured in three books this summer, and her artwork from those books is the inspiration for her Summer 2023 gallery show at the Karen Talbot Art Gallery called "Beyond the Pages: An Artistic Journey." Talbot will welcome the public to the gallery for a special First Friday Art Walk event July 7 at 6 p.m. The books in the show are "Searching for Home Waters: A Brook Trout Pilgrimage," by Michael Steinberg; "Fly Fishing Maine" by Bob Mallard; and "Chasing Shadows" by Greg Skomal with Ret Talbot.

The original, framed watercolors for the 15-page watercolor gallery in "Searching for Home Waters" are hanging in the gallery, as are limited edition prints from the other two books. In addition, all the original spot art for the chapter headers of "Chasing Shadows," along with the maps and illustrations of three lighthouses Talbot created for the book are also on display. Of particular note is a large original white shark painting (2’x4’) of White Shark Mueller, who is profiled in the first chapter of "Chasing Shadows."