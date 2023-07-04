ROCKLAND — Scientific illustrator Karen Talbot is featured in three books this summer, and her artwork from those books is the inspiration for her Summer 2023 gallery show at the Karen Talbot Art Gallery called "Beyond the Pages: An Artistic Journey." Talbot will welcome the public to the gallery for a special First Friday Art Walk event July 7 at 6 p.m. The books in the show are "Searching for Home Waters: A Brook Trout Pilgrimage," by Michael Steinberg; "Fly Fishing Maine" by Bob Mallard; and "Chasing Shadows" by Greg Skomal with Ret Talbot.
The original, framed watercolors for the 15-page watercolor gallery in "Searching for Home Waters" are hanging in the gallery, as are limited edition prints from the other two books. In addition, all the original spot art for the chapter headers of "Chasing Shadows," along with the maps and illustrations of three lighthouses Talbot created for the book are also on display. Of particular note is a large original white shark painting (2’x4’) of White Shark Mueller, who is profiled in the first chapter of "Chasing Shadows."
Talbot is best known for her work with fishes, but this show also features birds and an amphibian from "Searching for Home Waters," and marine mammals from "Chasing Shadows." The latter, co-authored by Talbot’s husband, science writer Ret Talbot, and shark biologist Greg Skomal, tells the story of the resurgence in the white shark population in the western North Atlantic and will be released by William Morrow July 11. In addition to the artwork, Talbot is also displaying several educational items related to sharks and shark research in the gallery, including the jaw of a blue shark, a white shark tooth, an acoustic tag and receiver, and photographs of white sharks mentioned in the book.
The Karen Talbot Art Gallery, 239 Cedar St., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and other times by appointment or chance. Light hors d'oeuvres and beverages will be served at the art walk event.