SPRUCE HEAD — The Craignair Gallery, 5 Third St., invites the public to an artist’s reception Wednesday, March 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. to celebrate the opening of “A Place and Purpose” by Jefferson artist Doug Houle.
Born in Manchester, Conn. in 1974, Houle attended Plymouth State College and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in painting in 1998. His focus has always been painting New England's buildings, objects and landscapes, creating dramatic images using light and color.
"Through my painting I have chosen to highlight the architecture and objects of small town New England. I am drawn to the charm and nostalgia around these spaces and objects. Whether the places are frequently visited or passed by, they surround a town’s people, giving recognition to the historical relevance they have in our communities," Houle said. "I like to create a mood in my paintings that will remind you of a time gone by, and light and color are crucial for these pieces. Working primarily in oils, I leave the underlayer of my painting showing through the planes and edges, which helps to develop a level of interest in the surrounding work. Objects absorb and reflect all sorts of color and how that is manipulated impacts the mood. The light that each color creates is there to invite you."