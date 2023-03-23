Fine Art

Private Wharf_Doug Houle.jpg

“Private Wharf,” an oil on canvas by Doug Houle.

SPRUCE HEAD — The Craignair Gallery, 5 Third St., invites the public to an artist’s reception Wednesday, March 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. to celebrate the opening of “A Place and Purpose” by Jefferson artist Doug Houle.

Born in Manchester, Conn. in 1974, Houle attended Plymouth State College and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in painting in 1998. His focus has always been painting New England's buildings, objects and landscapes, creating dramatic images using light and color.