ROCKLAND — The Center for Maine Contemporary Art, 21 Winter St., will present a solo exhibition of two ongoing series of works by acclaimed Maine artist Alison Hildreth. The exhibition, titled "Darkness Visible," will open Sept. 30 and remain on view through Jan. 7, 2024. CMCA's fall exhibitions will have an opening reception Saturday, Sept. 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. Opening reception admission is free.
The works on view will include large-scale paintings on Gampi paper, featuring aerial views of the earth, paired with equally scaled oil paintings on canvas of views of planets and other celestial bodies. The shifting perspective and media between the two series offers an exciting view into Hildreth's dynamic artistic practice.
"Darkness Visible" is timed to coincide with a multi-venue celebration of Hildreth and her work that includes SPEEDWELL Contemporary (Portland) and New Era Gallery (Vinalhaven). The overlapping exhibitions and programs will highlight Hildreth's remarkable career and artistic contributions spanning more than 50 years. Each venue will exhibit work from a different period in Hildreth's career, illuminating the many facets of her complex multidisciplinary practice and showcasing her artistic contributions. In addition to initiating the multi-venue retrospective, SPEEDWELL Contemporary is producing a short film and a comprehensive catalog to mark the occasion of Hildreth’s 50-year career. The documentary will be screened at the Portland Museum of Art Friday, Oct. 13.
"Alison Hildreth's remarkable career spanning more than 50 years has left an indelible mark on the arts community in Maine, and we are honored to celebrate her continuing legacy with the premiere of new bodies of work created by Alison in our Bruce Brown Gallery that will invite viewers on a journey of imagination and exploration," said CMCA Executive Director and Chief Curator Timothy Peterson.
Hildreth received a bachelor's degree in art history from Vassar College. While in New York, she attended night school at the Art Students League and the National Academy of Art. Later, Hildreth relocated to Maine, where she graduated from the Maine College of Art and Design. She has since established herself as a prominent figure in the art community, with her practice encompassing mixed media drawing, painting, printmaking, and installation work.
Hildreth has exhibited internationally with her works represented in the collections of the Portland Museum of Art; Farnsworth Art Museum; Portland, Boston and New York public libraries; the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Brooklyn Museum.
"Darkness Visible" is made possible by funds from CMCA's Suzette McAvoy Exhibition Fund and by the the support of donors and members. The exhibition is curated by Peterson in collaboration with the artist.