Fine Art

Soundless as Shadows #1_Alison Hildreth.jpg

"Soundless as Shadows #1" by Alison Hildreth.

ROCKLAND — The Center for Maine Contemporary Art, 21 Winter St., will present a solo exhibition of two ongoing series of works by acclaimed Maine artist Alison Hildreth. The exhibition, titled "Darkness Visible," will open Sept. 30 and remain on view through Jan. 7, 2024. CMCA's fall exhibitions will have an opening reception Saturday, Sept. 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. Opening reception admission is free.

The works on view will include large-scale paintings on Gampi paper, featuring aerial views of the earth, paired with equally scaled oil paintings on canvas of views of planets and other celestial bodies. The shifting perspective and media between the two series offers an exciting view into Hildreth's dynamic artistic practice.