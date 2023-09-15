Fine Art

"Give Us This Day," a 1938 oil on canvas by Marsden Hartley.

ROCKLAND — The Farnsworth Art Museum announces its fall exhibition lineup, which will include works by well-known 20th-century American painters Marsden Hartley and Andrew Wyeth, as well as the first Maine presentation of a video by performance artist Pope.L. The three upcoming exhibitions are "Every Leaf & Twig — Andrew Wyeth’s Botanical Imagination;" "Marsden Hartley and the Sea;" and "Pope.L: Small Cup." These disparate exhibitions showcase the Farnsworth's commitment to expanding opportunities to view more works by a variety of artists, working in different media, and at different times in American art. All three will be celebrated at a Members and Community Reception as part of the museum’s October First Friday at the Farnsworth, Oct. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m.

“Museums bring people together, bridge generations, and provide new perspectives,” said Farnsworth Director Christopher J. Brownawell. “We're excited to present two well-known, 20th-century artists side-by-side with an artist whose work is probably less expected from our visitors.”