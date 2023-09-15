ROCKLAND — The Farnsworth Art Museum announces its fall exhibition lineup, which will include works by well-known 20th-century American painters Marsden Hartley and Andrew Wyeth, as well as the first Maine presentation of a video by performance artist Pope.L. The three upcoming exhibitions are "Every Leaf & Twig — Andrew Wyeth’s Botanical Imagination;" "Marsden Hartley and the Sea;" and "Pope.L: Small Cup." These disparate exhibitions showcase the Farnsworth's commitment to expanding opportunities to view more works by a variety of artists, working in different media, and at different times in American art. All three will be celebrated at a Members and Community Reception as part of the museum’s October First Friday at the Farnsworth, Oct. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m.
“Museums bring people together, bridge generations, and provide new perspectives,” said Farnsworth Director Christopher J. Brownawell. “We're excited to present two well-known, 20th-century artists side-by-side with an artist whose work is probably less expected from our visitors.”
“We are also expanding our access to art by offering major, year-round exhibitions for both locals and visitors from other regions,” continued Brownawell, who says that the Farnsworth plans to open new exhibitions in both February and May of the coming year, expanding the number of exhibitions throughout the year, rather than focusing on the peak summer visitation periods.
Drawn primarily from the holdings of the Wyeth Foundation for American Art with work from the Farnsworth’s collection, "Every Leaf & Twig" opens Saturday, Sept. 16, and presents more than 20 never-before-exhibited watercolors and sketches of plant life that the artist found on walks and wanders throughout Maine’s Midcoast, a landscape he knew well. The exhibition’s title comes from Henry David Thoreau’s 1854 book "Walden." Just as Thoreau celebrated the often-overlooked beauty of “every leaf and twig,” Wyeth developed a painting practice grounded in time spent alone outdoors, steeping himself in the Midcoast Maine ecosystem. In addition to watercolors, sketches and drawings, the exhibition will feature a letter that includes a spontaneous picture or drawing, the artist’s paint box, and the artist’s father N.C. Wyeth’s personal copy of Thoreau’s "Walden."
On Friday, Oct. 6, the Farnsworth will present the Maine premiere of "Pope.L: Small Cup." From 1992 to 2010, performance and visual artist Pope.L (born 1955) was a Professor of Theater and Rhetoric at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. "Small Cup" — created in 2008 in an abandoned textile mill — echoes his broader interest in using food products to address social and political issues. In it, a group of hens and goats gradually demolishes an architectural model of a neoclassical building reminiscent of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. Now part of the Farnsworth Art Museum’s collection, "Small Cup" remains a thought-provoking, gluttonous work 15 years later.
Finally, also Friday, Oct. 6, the Farnsworth Art Museum will open "Marsden Hartley and the Sea." Painter and writer Marsden Hartley (1877-1943) was haunted by the memory of three young men who drowned in a storm off Eastern Points Island, Nova Scotia in September 1936, while he was boarding with their family, the Masons. Hartley painted several versions of that scene, memorializing his remembrance within imagery of clouds and a lone, wave-tossed boat. "Marsden Hartley and the Sea" brings together a selection of paintings inspired by the painter’s memory of Nova Scotia with others he painted between 1936 and 1939. These works are shown with objects from the Farnsworth’s collection that also examine life at sea, both past and present. The exhibition makes rich connections to the fishing industry, maritime life, and the changing natural environment in coastal Maine. This exhibition will include the Marsden Hartley painting "Give Us This Day," on loan from Art Bridges.