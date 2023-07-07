ROCKLAND — Rockland Public Library and Rockland Historical Society co-sponsor a presentation by Cipperly Good Thursday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m. about the foreign ports represented in ship portraits from the Penobscot Marine Museum's collection. This event is free and takes place in the library's Community Room, 80 Union St.
Good is the Richard Saltonstall Jr. Curator of Maritime History at the Penobscot Marine Museum in Searsport, serving as registrar, archivist, librarian, curator and exhibit designer. She has a master’s degree in museum science from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and she has worked or interned at the Shelburne Museum, the National Archives, and Mystic Seaport; she also taught maritime history on a cruise from Gloucester to Puerto Rico.
Good will show Maine ship portraits with foreign ports in the background to illustrate the ports of call and cargoes imported and exported on Maine vessels around the world in the 19th century. Ship owners often commissioned paintings of their ships, and marine artists painted foreign ports in the background to provide more context about the ship’s history. The paintings from the collection show merchant marine vessels — downeasters from Penobscot Bay — from sloops to warships.
"The sea connects all things," Good said, "so maritime history is global history."
Following Good’s talk, attendees will adjourn to the Rockland Historical Society Museum for lemonade, cookies and conversation.
This event will also be livestreamed via Zoom. For more information or Zoom links, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov by 4 p.m. July 20.