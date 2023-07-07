Fine Art

Watercolor of the Barkentine Florence L. Genovar of Waldoboro entering the port of Palermo_Joseph Monasteri_1884_PMM.JPG

An 1884 watercolor by Joseph Monasteri of the barkentine Florence L. Genovar of Waldoboro entering the port of Palermo.

 Courtesy of Penobscot Marine Museum

ROCKLAND — Rockland Public Library and Rockland Historical Society co-sponsor a presentation by Cipperly Good Thursday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m. about the foreign ports represented in ship portraits from the Penobscot Marine Museum's collection. This event is free and takes place in the library's Community Room, 80 Union St.

Good is the Richard Saltonstall Jr. Curator of Maritime History at the Penobscot Marine Museum in Searsport, serving as registrar, archivist, librarian, curator and exhibit designer. She has a master’s degree in museum science from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and she has worked or interned at the Shelburne Museum, the National Archives, and Mystic Seaport; she also taught maritime history on a cruise from Gloucester to Puerto Rico.