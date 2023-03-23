Fine Art

Langlais Sculpture Preserve.jpg

Langlais Sculpture Preserve in Cushing.
Elephant_Bernard “Blackie” Langlais.jpg

An elephant sculpture by Bernard “Blackie” Langlais.

ROCKLAND/CUSHING — In November 2022, the Langlais Sculpture Preserve in Cushing was selected by the Ruth Foundation for the Arts (Ruth Arts) as an RDK Legacy grantee. The 90-acre former homestead of artist Bernard Langlais (1921–1977) and his wife Helen Friend Langlais (1929–2010), managed by Georges River Land Trust, has received a $75,000 grant from a new fund dedicated to honoring regional and craft-based organizations and artist-built environments that Ruth DeYoung Kohler supported throughout her lifetime. The RDK Legacy Fund provides support into the future for 38 U.S. arts and culture organizations. The Langlais Sculpture Preserve was the only art environment in the Northeast selected for the program.

“This grant, and the sustained commitment from Ruth Arts, is transformative for Georges River Land Trust and the Langlais Preserve,” said land trust board chair Lucy Crocker Abisalih. “We now have the opportunity to develop the artist-built experience at the preserve, while also advancing our environmental and educational mission.”