Fine Art

RPL_Lobster Buoys_Alan Claude.jpg

Alan Claude stands alongside one of his prints called "Lobster Buoys."

ROCKPORT — From July 6 through July 29, the Rockport Public Library, 1 Limerock St., will feature two shows of captivating artwork. Prints by well-known Maine graphic artist Alan Claude will be displayed in the library’s lower level, and a selection of sculptures and drawings by Northport artist Barry G. Timms, Ph.D., will be on exhibit in the Marine Room on the main level.

Alan Claude is best known for his bold graphics featuring lighthouses, boats, landscapes and nostalgic vacation scenes. Influenced by American realist painter Edward Hopper and European travel posters of the 1920s, Claude aims to “calmly reflect the beauty of New England coastal life.” In addition to the exhibit at the Rockport library, Claude’s work can be found year-round in historic downtown Gardiner, displayed in the beautifully restored Alan Claude Gallery overlooking the Kennebec River.

RPL_Puffin_Barry G Timms.jpg

Wood carving of a puffin by Barry G. Timms.