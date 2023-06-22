ROCKPORT — From July 6 through July 29, the Rockport Public Library, 1 Limerock St., will feature two shows of captivating artwork. Prints by well-known Maine graphic artist Alan Claude will be displayed in the library’s lower level, and a selection of sculptures and drawings by Northport artist Barry G. Timms, Ph.D., will be on exhibit in the Marine Room on the main level.
Alan Claude is best known for his bold graphics featuring lighthouses, boats, landscapes and nostalgic vacation scenes. Influenced by American realist painter Edward Hopper and European travel posters of the 1920s, Claude aims to “calmly reflect the beauty of New England coastal life.” In addition to the exhibit at the Rockport library, Claude’s work can be found year-round in historic downtown Gardiner, displayed in the beautifully restored Alan Claude Gallery overlooking the Kennebec River.
Dr. Barry G. Timms describes his show as “the eclectic artwork of a man of Kent (UK).” Half a century of busy academic life precluded his artistic endeavors until his retirement and relocation to Maine 10 years ago. He now hones his wood carving skills, with a focus on birds. Each of his sculptures are created from a block of American basswood, painted with acrylics, and detailed with wood-burning. The exhibit is complemented by a handful of drawings, pen and ink sketches, and watercolors representing Timms’ other interests.
For more information on these shows and other offerings from the Rockport library, visit rockport.lib.me.us.