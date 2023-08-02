Fine Art

ROCKLAND — From Aug. 4 through Sept. 16, the Caldbeck Gallery, 12 Elm St., exhibits the work of Lois Dodd of Cushing, Melanie Essex of Cushing, Dennis Pinette of Belfast, and Tim Van Campen of Thomaston. A reception to meet the artists will take place during the First Friday Art Walk, Aug. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Titled "Structure," this selection of Lois Dodd's oil on panel works calls attention to the artist's love for painting buildings: brand new houses, ones falling in, being moved, stuck up on skids, iconic Maine weathered capes, slowly collapsing barns, and decrepit outhouses — everything human made and having a life span of who knows how long. The paintings measure in the range of 8x10 to 20x14 inches. Predominantly Maine in subject, the works delight the senses and engage both thought and imagination. Her paintings are in the public collections of all the Maine museums, and innumerable museums across the country. Major exhibits abroad include galleries in London and Berlin. The Caldbeck has worked with Dodd since 1985.