CUSHING — Arts In The Barn continues Friday, July 21, through Sunday, July 23, with a four person show, "Above and Beyond: Four Cushing Artists," at The Barn/Cushing Historical Society, 17 Hathorne Point Road. The opening reception is Friday, July 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. and refreshments will be served.
Hours on Saturday and Sunday are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the artists on hand to meet and greet throughout the weekend.
This show features the work of four friends, Molly Mugler, Margaret Creighton, Susan Gurney and Karin Strong, who work in various mediums: oils, watercolors, pastels, acrylic and mixed media. Together they comprise many years of inspiration, skill, education and love of art, and through their work they strive to share that passion with their audience.
Artist statements:
Molly Mugler: I paint what is immediately around me and most recent works are of subject matter near my Cushing home. I am drawn to the unique scenes of coastal Maine, transitions of light and shadow and negative space. While watercolors have been my primary medium, I also work in oil and other mediums. Painting has been a creative respite through decades of raising children, practicing law and providing elder care. It has tapped my underutilized right brain and given me quiet satisfaction. Now retired from law, with children grown and gone, and elder care no longer needed, I am focusing more on my art. I have been painting, off and on, for 40 years.
Karin Strong: I have always been an appreciator of nature and art and they have always been a part of my life, whether teaching science, art or a combination of the two, among other professions. My medium nowadays is oil although I have used all mediums in this life journey, and my process has been plein air mixed with studio time. I have found oils are like painting with jewels and the vivid colors and textures feed my soul.
Margaret Creighton of Cushing pays homage to older generations of family painters in order to capture the moods of Maine landscapes. She works in watercolor, acrylic, pastel and graphite. She tries to reduce busy and complicated landscapes into simple, uncluttered scenes that are evocative and atmospheric. Rather than trying to replicate a particular place in Maine — which may be quite impossible — she hopes to “suggest” it instead.
Susan Gurney: I collect unusual objects. They are often old. When I say they are used for artistic purposes it allows me to keep collecting. I am fond of the journey.
The Arts In The Barn program is under the 501c3 statute for the Cushing Historical Society, and these programs benefit the historical society's aims. As a community supportive organization, it has talks and presentations about the history, cultural heritage and persons of interest in the Midcoast area.