Fine Art

CUSHING — Arts In The Barn continues Friday, July 21, through Sunday, July 23, with a four person show, "Above and Beyond: Four Cushing Artists," at The Barn/Cushing Historical Society, 17 Hathorne Point Road. The opening reception is Friday, July 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. and refreshments will be served.

Hours on Saturday and Sunday are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the artists on hand to meet and greet throughout the weekend.