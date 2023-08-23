ROCKLAND — The Farnsworth Art Museum presents "Every Leaf & Twig: Andrew Wyeth’s Botanical Imagination," including 39 works by the artist, many of which have never been exhibited. The exhibition, which features the artist’s exploration of Maine’s natural beauty, will preview beginning Saturday, Sept. 16, with an opening celebration during the Rockland’s First Friday Art Walk, Oct. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m.
“Artists have been drawn to Maine and its natural beauty for centuries. Andrew Wyeth often explored the beauty that surrounds us here,” said Farnsworth Director Christopher J. Brownawell. “He was known to take long walks with his 'paint box' and to stop abruptly to capture a scene or sketch a delicate detail in the environment with watercolors and drawings.”
Throughout the show, the cycles of nature manifest in stunning depictions — such as of a lonely thistle plant or a cache of white starflowers. "Every Leaf & Twig" examines Wyeth’s watercolors and sketches of plant life that the artist found on walks and wanders throughout the Midcoast, a landscape he knew well. Drawn primarily from the holdings of the Wyeth Foundation for American Art with work from the Farnsworth’s collection, most of the 39 watercolors and drawings on view have never been exhibited before.
“Andrew Wyeth created more than 11,000 works in his astonishing, seven-decade career, yet only a fraction of these have ever been exhibited,” said Farnsworth Chief Curator Jaime DeSimone. “Expanding the narrative around his works is the goal of a new partnership with the Farnsworth, the Brandywine Museum, and the Wyeth Foundation, which is helping to present these unseen works.”
The exhibition’s title comes from Henry David Thoreau’s 1854 book "Walden." Just as Thoreau celebrated the often-overlooked beauty of “every leaf and twig,” Wyeth developed a painting practice grounded in time spent alone outdoors, steeping himself in the Midcoast Maine ecosystem. In addition to sketches and drawings, the exhibition will feature two personal letters that include spontaneous drawings, the artist’s paint box, and the artist’s father, N.C. Wyeth’s personal copy of Thoreau’s "Walden." The exhibition is curated by Amy Morey, associate collections manager in the Andrew & Betsy Wyeth Study Center.
Founded as a bequest of Lucy Copeland Farnsworth in honor of her father, the Farnsworth collection includes more than 15,000 works by approximately 1,300 artists, as well as two historic sites — the Farnsworth Homestead and the Olson House. The Farnsworth’s collection is nationally recognized as one of the finest repositories of American paintings. In 2022, the museum’s Lynne Drexler Acquisition Fund supported the purchase of more than 60 works by living artists with deep ties to Maine to grow the institution’s contemporary art collection.