Fine Art

Untitled M0466

"Untitled (M0466)," a 1956 watercolor on paper by Andrew Wyeth.

 Collection of the Wyeth Foundation for American Art © 2023 Andrew Wyeth/Artists Rights Society (ARS)

ROCKLAND — The Farnsworth Art Museum presents "Every Leaf & Twig: Andrew Wyeth’s Botanical Imagination," including 39 works by the artist, many of which have never been exhibited. The exhibition, which features the artist’s exploration of Maine’s natural beauty, will preview beginning Saturday, Sept. 16, with an opening celebration during the Rockland’s First Friday Art Walk, Oct. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m.

“Artists have been drawn to Maine and its natural beauty for centuries. Andrew Wyeth often explored the beauty that surrounds us here,” said Farnsworth Director Christopher J. Brownawell. “He was known to take long walks with his 'paint box' and to stop abruptly to capture a scene or sketch a delicate detail in the environment with watercolors and drawings.”