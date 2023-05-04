ROCKLAND — On Saturday, May 13, the Farnsworth Art Museum invites the community to celebrate the opening of a student exhibition "Arts@theIntersection." The exhibition, which will be on display through Fall 2023, will feature the process and work of six classrooms from Lincolnville Central School, Medomak Alternative Program, Oceanside Middle School Alternative Education Program, The Riley School, St. George School and Vinalhaven School. The opening event will begin with a private showing and celebration at The Strand Theatre with students, their families and supporters, community partners, and teaching artists involved in the program. The public is then invited to celebrate the student work and a year of partnership in the Farnsworth’s newly reopened Craig Gallery from 2 to 4 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 2:15 p.m.
"Arts@theIntersection" is an innovative new Farnsworth program designed to meet students and educators where they are, and promote accessible arts integration learning opportunities for the local community. Launched in Fall 2022, Farnsworth Learning and Engagement staff work with regional school partners, a roster of teaching artists who offer multiple perspectives and dynamic conversations about art making, and many community partners in the region in a year-long program. The program culminates with the opening of the exhibition of student-centered art based on learning themes created when educators, students, artists and Farnsworth Learning and Engagement staff work together, side by side.
“We’re so excited to have built this new program from the ground up. We had many conversations with students, educators, administrators and community members, and each one of these conversations taught us a lot about what the current needs were for students and schools alike,” said Farnsworth Phyllis Wyeth Director of Learning and Engagement Gwendolyn Loomis Smith.
Farnsworth Learning and Engagement staff worked closely with the students to address some of their specific needs, while recognizing there are important community issues that are also part of a national conversation: environment and lobstering, houselessness, identity, relationships and communities. The students worked side by side with teaching artists and used the Farnsworth collections as a springboard for their own artwork, tackling tough questions together.
“Alexis Saba, our school programs manager, has designed a program that has really allowed student voices to be heard, and has continually sought to connect communities together,” Loomis Smith said. “When we open the 'Arts@theIntersection' student exhibition on May 13, all of the schools and community members should feel proud of their work.”
The community celebration, from 2 to 4 p.m., is open and free to the public. For more information, visit farnsworthmuseum.org.