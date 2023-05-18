Fine Art

FAM Mural_Rachel Gloria Adams.jpg

Rachel Gloria Adams works on the new Farnsworth mural "You Showed Me Love."

 Photo by David Troup

ROCKLAND — Beginning May 15, the Farnsworth Art Museum commissioned Portland-based artists Rachel Gloria Adams and Ryan Adams to create a site-specific mural, "You Showed Me Love," on the museum’s campus. The collaborative project, scheduled for completion by Friday, May 26, merges the artists’ signature styles of vibrant graphic patterns of natural worlds and gem-like lettering. The work is being created on the Museum Street side of the Farnsworth’s main museum building. "You Showed Me Love" represents the inaugural work in the Farnsworth’s new mural initiative, which will invite artists to participate in this site-specific project every two years.

Through "You Showed Me Love" the artists will combine their signature styles with their personal story of love. The phrase illustrated in the mural was inspired by musician Frank Ocean, whose album "Channel Orange" was playing in the background when the artists shared their first date. The mural holds both personal and communal meanings for the pair, and on the occasion of the Farnsworth’s 75th anniversary, "You Showed Me Love" presents a message of gratitude, hope and positivity.

FAM Mural_Ryan Adams.jpg

Ryan Adams paints the new "You Showed Me Love" mural at the Farnsworth.