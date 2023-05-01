Fine Art

ROCKPORT — “Current Student Work” is now on display at the Messler Gallery of the Center for Furniture Craftsmanship, 25 Mill St. The opening reception is Friday, May 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. and the public is encouraged to attend, enjoy refreshments, and meet the makers.

The exhibition, which runs through May 31, features furniture and furnishings by students in the school’s flagship Nine-month Comprehensive course. The students range in age from 19 to 68 and come from a variety of backgrounds: from general contracting and furniture making to previous careers in finance, arts administration, and education.