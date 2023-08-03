Fine Art

"Les Voiles" by Jean Kigel.

WALDOBORO — The newly renovated Jean Kigel Studio + Gallery, 1396 Back Cove Road, presents Kigel’s 23rd annual "Eastern Views" exhibit Friday through Sunday, Aug. 11 through 13, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Featured will be recent watercolors, oils and Asian brush paintings of her travels to the country of Jordan, Allen Island in Maine, and to local forests. After three years of pandemic shut down, Kigel flew to Amman, Jordan where her paintings have been part of the Art in Embassies Program. This trip inspired paintings of camels, castles, coliseums and civilians, all representing centuries of Jordanian civilization.