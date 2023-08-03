WALDOBORO — The newly renovated Jean Kigel Studio + Gallery, 1396 Back Cove Road, presents Kigel’s 23rd annual "Eastern Views" exhibit Friday through Sunday, Aug. 11 through 13, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Featured will be recent watercolors, oils and Asian brush paintings of her travels to the country of Jordan, Allen Island in Maine, and to local forests. After three years of pandemic shut down, Kigel flew to Amman, Jordan where her paintings have been part of the Art in Embassies Program. This trip inspired paintings of camels, castles, coliseums and civilians, all representing centuries of Jordanian civilization.
In June, Kigel was one of 11 artists chosen to travel to Allen Island off Port Clyde. First owned by fishermen, and later by Betsy Wyeth, Allen Island is now a research campus for Colby College. On the island, Kigel created watercolors and oils of its rustic buildings, dories and sea views. One of these works she has donated to the Fresh to Salt Auction benefiting the Herring Gut Coastal Science Center.
Kigel’s habitual “travel” is to the forests around her. She loves the forests and things within them. Her paintings include Clark Island and other forest preserves. In addition to paintings of this year’s travels, Kigel's "Eastern Views" open house includes Asian brush florals, seascapes and still lifes of tools.
A member of the Union of Maine Visual Artists and the Sumi-e Society of America, Kigel’s work can be found at Archipelago Gallery in Rockland; River Arts and Gifts at 136 in Damariscotta; the Boothbay Region Art Gallery in Boothbay Harbor; and in the embassy in Amman, Jordan. For more information, visit jeankigel.com.