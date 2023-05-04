CAMDEN – On Thursday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m., the Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., welcomes Rockland photographer Jim Dugan for an illustrated presentation about his photography and videos of Maine’s magnificent windjammers, many of which will be familiar to Camden residents and visitors.
"Pretty Ladies Dancing Around the Bay: Photography of Maine's Windjammers" is a hybrid event and will take place in the Picker Room and on Zoom. Register to attend on Zoom here.
Dugan has been teaching photography aboard the schooner Mary Day for more than 20 years and has amassed a huge trove of images. And in the last couple years, he’s added drone photography and is FAA-licensed.
“When I teach photography, I always emphasize that the word photography means ‘drawing with light.’ For me, light is the key. When the light is good, make lots of pictures. When the light is bad, take a nap,” he said.
Dugan’s pictures aren’t just about the pretty boats but also the hard-working crews, the long hours of fit-out and boatyard work, the camaraderie that builds among crew that work so hard together.
“Most of these pictures I refer to as ‘Timeless Maritime’ as they could be from a hundred or more years ago. But they’re also about a very vital industry that exists today in Maine,” he said.