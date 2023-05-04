Fine Art

Jim Dugan_Reflection.jpg
Courtesy of Jim Dugan Photography

CAMDEN – On Thursday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m., the Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., welcomes Rockland photographer Jim Dugan for an illustrated presentation about his photography and videos of Maine’s magnificent windjammers, many of which will be familiar to Camden residents and visitors.

"Pretty Ladies Dancing Around the Bay: Photography of Maine's Windjammers" is a hybrid event and will take place in the Picker Room and on Zoom. Register to attend on Zoom here.

Jim Dugan_Rowboat.jpg